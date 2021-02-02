Kujo Yardwear adds boots designed for landscapers

Kujo Yardwear, a company specializing in footwear for the yard, released a boot specifically designed for landscapers.

Kujo’s new X1 Landscape Boot offers landscapers lightweight and breathable boots for all-day movement while still maintaining important functionality, safety and water-resistance, according to the company.

“We have compared the weight of our boots against dozens of the most popular boots being worn on the job. When it comes to safety-toe boots, you’re going to have a hard time finding one lighter than ours,” said Kujo’s Chief Marketing Officer Kelsey Martin. “Landscapers work in dew and mud, so keeping their feet dry was a must, but they’re also in the sun all day, so we didn’t want to restrict the airflow. While our toe cap is 100 percent waterproof, the water-resistant mesh sides allow for breathability and heat release, which is what really fights fatigue on the job.”

Kujo credits this achievement to focusing exclusively on the green industry. Knowing exactly how the boots are going to be used and which features would be overkill, they were able to remove a lot of excess weight and focus on optimizing the performance for landscapers who are on their feet all day.

In addition to the X1’s light weight, the other strategic feature that makes them uniquely built for landscapers is the balance of breathability and water resistance.

The Kujo X1 Landscape Boot retails for $175 on the company’s website, as well as various online retailers including Gemplers, Home Depot, Ballard-Inc, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Originally launched with an all-black version, Kujo will release its Desert Sand color option in spring 2021.