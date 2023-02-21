L.M.L. Estate Management gets boost from investment firm

Corbel Capital Partners invested in L.M.L. Estate Management. Crane Group recently purchased L.M.L. Estate Management. Crane Group since renamed the high-end design, installation and service businesses purchased Fairwood Brands.

“The Corbel team was a pleasure to work with,” said Scott Morris, co-founder of L.M.L. Estate Management. “Corbel’s strategic thinking and capital support for the Company helped us continue to provide an unprecedented level of service to our growing customer base.”

Following Corbel’s investment, L.M.L. Estate Management acquired three businesses and expanded into three new regions.

“We are thrilled to have the passionate team at Crane Group as partners,” said Jason Allevato, founder of Appalachian Capital Holdings, the sponsor equity partner which initially sourced the platform and initiated the portfolio build-out. “This transaction is an excellent example of Corbel’s ability to creatively structure win-win capital solutions which create opportunities for operators to grow their businesses.”