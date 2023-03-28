Landmaster unveils new series of lithium-ion powered UTVs
Landmaster unveiled its new lineup of lithium-ion AMP UTVs. According to the company, the AMP delivers more torque, higher towing and hauling capacities, a quiet motor and is built on a Landmaster proprietary suspension system.
The AMP is available in two-passenger and four-passenger options, in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive platforms.
“There are so many different applications for the AMP such as property maintenance, municipal-use, groundskeeping, universities, sporting venues,” said Jeff Bannister, president of Landmaster.
Models for the AMP include the Two-Passenger 4×2, Two-Passenger 4×4, Four-Passenger 4×2, Four-Passenger 4×4 and the Two-Passenger Pro.
Key features include:
- High-torque motor — designed for four-wheel-drive applications and hill climbing
- Automatic four-wheel-drive engagement (select models)
- Rear locking differential (all models)
- Integrated LED bumper light
- Full charge time: 6 to 8 hours
- Max speed of up to 30 mph
- Bed capacity up to 600 pounds and 1,000 pounds for pro model
- Tow capacity up to 1,500 pounds