Landmaster unveils new series of lithium-ion powered UTVs

Landmaster unveiled its new lineup of lithium-ion AMP UTVs. According to the company, the AMP delivers more torque, higher towing and hauling capacities, a quiet motor and is built on a Landmaster proprietary suspension system.

The AMP is available in two-passenger and four-passenger options, in both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive platforms.

“There are so many different applications for the AMP such as property maintenance, municipal-use, groundskeeping, universities, sporting venues,” said Jeff Bannister, president of Landmaster.

Models for the AMP include the Two-Passenger 4×2, Two-Passenger 4×4, Four-Passenger 4×2, Four-Passenger 4×4 and the Two-Passenger Pro.

Key features include: