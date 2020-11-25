Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LandOne Takeoff Software

November 25, 2020
Photo: LandOne Software

Searching for the best way to measure digital plans or do simple designs? LandOne provides easy-to-use takeoff and design software that is crafted specifically for landscape and irrigation contractors.

Manage digital plans with accurate takeoffs or utilize satellite imagery and easy drawing tools to create designs in minutes while meeting with a customer. LandOne enables real time – on site estimating and stores it all in one place on the cloud so you never have to worry about losing another note. Get started for free today and take your business to new heights!

