Landscape business owner sentenced to eight months for tax evasion

A Bethel man who owned a landscaping company was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Draper, who owns and operates T&M Lawn & Landscape, according to court documents and statements made in court failed to deposit checks into business accounts for his company. This resulted in underreported business receipts of approximately $1.8 million on his tax returns from 2015 to 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

He also paid personal expenses out of business accounts and did not report them as personal income, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. In total, the underreporting of income resulted in more than $500,000 in underpaid income tax for the three years.

In April, Draper plead guilty to one count of tax evasion. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he paid back more than $1.1 million in back taxes, interest and penalty payments. The court also ordered him to pay a $75,000 fine during his sentencing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Draper, who is released on bond, is set to report to prison on Jan. 10, 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.