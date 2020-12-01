Landscape Development Inc. adds new Calif. office

Landscape Development Inc. (LDI) broke ground on the company’s new office and dispatch facility in Clovis, Calif. The company said this new office will help build relationships in California’s Central Valley and offer expanded services to clients in that region.

Landscape Development says the Central Valley is a strong market for the company under the leadership of Division President Scott Heilman. Heilman has built upon the company’s reputation in the area as a well-known landscape design and landscape construction company.

LDI first established in Valencia, Calif., in 1986. Over the years the company has grown to be one of the top three privately held landscape services companies in California, with revenues of more than $100,000,000 and an employee base exceeding 1,000 people. LDI said it is singularly focused on enhancing the client experience and its new facility allows greater throughput and efficiencies in the Central Valley area.

“Landscape Development Inc. has been a strong green industry provider in the greater Fresno area for many years,” Gary Horton, CEO, said. “This centrally located new facility is a great step in providing even higher levels of service and capability to our valued Central Valley clients.”

The Klassen Corp. assisted with the design-build project and construction of the new facility located at 541 N. Dewitt Ave. in Clovis, Calif., which is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2021.