Landscape Management Network hosts in-person business development workshops

Landscape Management Network (LMN) will host in-person workshops across the U.S. and Canada to help landscape business owners deploy the right strategies and tactics to see their businesses grow.

The “Build a Better Landscaping Business” workshop series includes 30 full-day, eight-hour workshops in September, October and November across in 20 states and five provinces in Canada. The first workshop takes place Sept. 7 in Houston, Texas, with locations and dates for further talks available here. Registration is required to attend.

Mark Bradley, LMN founder and a former landscape business owner, will host all 30 sessions.

“After more than two years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring back our popular workshop series to business owners and customers throughout the U.S. and Canada,” he said. “We’ve heard from so many business owners on how valuable they found landscape business planning sessions. COVID forced us to shift to a more remote learning environment since 2020, but we can’t wait to reconnect with so many passionate men and women who work in the green industry this fall.”

Each session carries a $99 fee and includes access to the free version of LMN Pro, the company’s business management software for the green industry, plus complimentary lunch.