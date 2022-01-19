Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Landscape Management Network to put on weekly lending education webinars

Landscape Management Network (LMN) will host weekly informational sessions each Friday, starting Jan. 21, at noon EST to help landscape contractors better understand funding options for the green industry.

The “Getting Cash to Grow Your Landscape Business” hosted by Joel Schaubel, senior vice president at LMN, will highlight challenges that contractors face when seeking funding, common investment options and practical examples from LMN of companies who have seen success by investing in their future.

Each session is 30 minutes in length and includes time for questions. To register or learn more, click here.

