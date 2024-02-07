Landscape Management Network’s annual Mastermind Summit set for this month in Orlando

Landscape Management Network (LMN) will host its annual Mastermind Summit from February 20 – 23 in Orlando, Fla. More than 15 industry leaders will speak at the event. The speakers will culminate with keynote speaker Heather Monahan, a best-selling author named one of the most influential women in radio.

“There’s going to be a lot of opportunities to take away actionable information that will give you a really high return on your investment,” said LMN CEO Mark Bradley. “Learning from other people, peer networking and seeing experts deliver key content was always critical for me and my landscaping business.”

In addition to speakers, experts at LMN will provide additional informative sessions that will help landscape professionals take their businesses to the next level. The three-day event also includes hands-on deep dives into LMN and Greenius, multiple expo booths and networking opportunities. The event will conclude with the inaugural 2024 Customer Awards. Submissions are open for the awards and winners can win a trip for two to Sandals or two free days of coaching from Mark Bradley.

Nominees must be present at the Mastermind Summit to win awards in the following categories:

Peak Performance award — Celebrates the business that has achieved the highest revenue per hour, exemplifying efficient operations and optimal resource management.

Net Profit Mastery award — Honors the business with the highest net profit percentage, this award recognizes exceptional financial management and profitability.

Residential Design/Build award of the year — Given to a company that demonstrates outstanding creativity and execution in residential design-build projects.

Landscape Maintenance Excellence award — Celebrates top-tier performance in residential and commercial landscape maintenance.

Community Impact Champion award — Honors a company or individual making significant contributions to social impact and community engagement through landscaping.

Team Member of the Year award — Recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional dedication, skill, and impact in the landscaping industry over the year.

Woman in Landscape Leadership award — Celebrates a woman who has shown outstanding leadership, innovation, and influence in the landscaping industry.

Young Landscaping Professional of the Year award — Recognizes an individual under 25 who has shown remarkable talent, innovation and impact in the landscaping industry.

For more information about the Landscape Mastermind Summit, and to register, visit here.