Landscape Management presents Equip Expo educational sessions

Join Landscape Management in Lousiville, Ky., where we’ll present 12 educational sessions as part of the 2022 Equip Expo, Oct. 19-21.

These sessions require additional registration as well as registration for the Equip Expo show. Click here to register for Equip Expo and our educational sessions.

Here’s a sneak peek at our educational sessions:

Tomorrow’s tools … today

With the challenges of the smaller workforce comes a common need: more advanced tools. Connected devices, robotic equipment, wearable safety gear and water management technology … this panel showcases what the future holds for the tools we depend on, as well as advancements that are becoming available now.

Moderated by Michael Mayberry, chief technology officer, Level Green

Panelists:

Ted Rightmire, CEO of HindSite Software

Norm Bartlett, president, Creative Sensor Technology

Utkarsh Sharma, CEO of SiteRecon

Billy Otteman, director of marketing, Scythe Robotics

Chris Vogtman, director of consumer insight and parts for The Toro Co.

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Your company, your culture

In a time in America dubbed ‘The Great Resignation,’ what are you doing to keep employees from seeking greener pastures? It goes beyond hiring the occasional food truck or hosting a killer holiday party. Panelists discuss what they do to make their company a place where employees not only go to work, but want to work.

Moderated by Seth Jones, Editor-in-Chief, Landscape Management

Panelists:

Larry Ryan, president, Ryan Lawn & Tree

Brian Brueggeman, Bruce Wilson & Co.

Ken Thomas, COO, The Greenery

Peter Dufau, president, Dufau Landscape

Donna Vignocchi, president, ILT Vignocchi Landscape

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

30 in 60: Hacks for help wanted

A common problem throughout the industry is finding — and retaining — quality workers. Our panel of experts have come prepared with lists of tips and tricks they’ve used in their market to overcome the labor shortage and get back to full staff. Come prepared, this rapid-fire panel will offer at least 30 ideas to take back to your company.

Moderated by Bill Roddy, Publisher, Landscape Management

Panelists:

Taylor Milliken, owner, Milosi,

Ken Thomas, COO, The Greenery

Fred Haskett, TrueWinds Consulting

Jim Huston, president, J.R. Huston Consulting

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Develop your second in command

Unleash your company’s full potential by developing your leaders into COOs, GMs and Division Leaders. Jeffrey Scott’s popular seminar includes templates and tools that will supercharge a company’s performance. Bring your key leaders so they can learn firsthand what they need to do to help take a company to the next level.

Jeffrey Scott, president, Jeffrey Scott Consulting

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 3-4 p.m.

Promoting a diverse industry

Companies need additional help, and they need it now. It’s time to look to different demographics in order to attract top talent that hadn’t considered the landscape and lawn care industry, until now. Panelists discuss methods they used to find talented employees in areas they previously were missing out on.

Moderated by Christina Herrick, Editor, Landscape Management

Panelists:

Pam Berrios, consultant

Darius Lane, public relations manager for small ag and turf, John Deere

Elly Zemerta, senior director of talent, BrightView

Warren Gorowitz, director of corporate social responsibility, Hunter Industries

Thursday, Oct. 20, 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Estimating and bidding for landscape contractors

What’s the point of doing the job if it just breaks even? Using real-world examples, this seminar shows how to calculate the overhead costs of any job. Lessons include common mistakes to avoid when giving estimates, calculating profit margins and utilizing spreadsheets to create a bid during the seminar.

Ken Thomas, COO, The Greenery (and colleague)

Thursday, Oct. 20, 11:15-12:15 p.m.

The state of mergers and acquisitions in the landscape industry

Thinking about selling your company and joining forces with another company? Join this ‘Ask me anything’ session with leadership from two acquisitive companies and one business broker. We’ll discuss their acquisitions, what they look for in potential companies and what it takes to get your company ready for sale and to maximize your return.

Moderated by Judy Guido, Chairwoman, Guido and Associates

Panelists:

Ron Edmonds, president, The Principium Group

Ed Bates, vice president of corporate development and M&A, BrightView

Palmer Higgins, CEO, Mainely Grass and partner, Chenmark

Thursday, Oct. 20, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Benchmarking for profit

It’s time to stop keeping up with the Joneses, and instead leave them in the rearview mirror. In this interactive seminar, Jeffrey Scott guides attendees on the benefits of setting benchmark goals in order to make a good company great.

Jeffrey Scott, president, Jeffrey Scott Consulting

Thursday, Oct. 20, 3-4 p.m.

The price isn’t right

Customers are well aware their grocery bill has gone up, but how do they feel about getting that same price pinch from you? In a time when increasing prices for services is almost a must, there remains a right way — and a wrong way — to do it. Learn practical approaches to raising prices so your customers won’t run away because of sticker shock.

Moderated by Seth Jones, editor-in-chief, Landscape Management

Panelists:

Sam Gemble, owner, Atlas Outdoor

Steve Steele, Bruce Wilson & Co.

Nada Duna, COO, Gothic Landscape

Barb Stropko, owner, New Desert Gallery

Friday, Oct. 21, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Selling your business: What every operator needs to know

Most business owners at some point consider selling their business. This workshop walks through everything landscape and lawncare operators need to think about and prepare if they want to sell, and what they should expect during the process. From operations and finance to the personal impacts of selling, we walk through the essential steps owners should be taking now to prepare their business, even if a potential transaction is still years away.

Moderated by Judy Guido, chairwoman, Guido and Associates

Panelists:

Don Winsett, vice president of national business development, Davey Tree

Ed Bates, vice president of corporate development and M&A, BrightView

James Huston, president, J.R. Huston Consulting

Friday, Oct. 21, 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Supply chain hacks

It’s been a year, hasn’t it? From equipment to fertilizer, the days of effortlessly getting what a company needs seem to have passed by. These industry companies discuss what they’re facing on the manufacturing side, how long they expect it to continue and how business owners can best get what they need, when they need it.

Dan Wurgler, executive vice president of procurement and operations, Ewing

George Kinkead, president, Turfco Manufacturing

Friday, Oct. 21, 12-1 p.m.