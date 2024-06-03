Landscape Management rakes in industry-leading 16 awards

|
(Photo: LM Staff)
(Photo: LM Staff)

In any field, it’s nice to see great work rewarded.

The team at Landscape Management felt that reward, and then some, at the recent Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) annual meeting, where the best in the industry were rewarded with TOCA awards. LM walked away with a whopping 16 awards in writing, design, photography, videos, on-site reporting and column writing.

For comparison, LM’s nearest competitor won 7 awards.

“2023 was a standout year for Landscape Management, and I’m happy to see that hard work recognized,” said Seth Jones, editorial director of the magazine. “Many of these award winners really were memorable — like our cover featuring Frank Mariani, and the reporting we did on McFarlin Stanford/The Grow Group’s peer group meeting in Florence, Italy.”

“I could not be more proud of these results and I told my team … Seth really got his 10,000 steps in this week, accepting all these awards on behalf of the team,” joked Bill Roddy, group publisher of LM. “It’s clear that our team goes above and beyond covering this industry for our readers.”

LM won the following awards, including two “Best in Show” Gardner awards.

Gardner Awards:

First place:

  • Best single photo – Mariani on a mission, by Tim Klein and Tracie Martinez
  • Opinion piece – Why focusing on soft skills sets your business apart, by Marty Grunder
  • Operations profile – Making the cut, by Seth Jones
  • Business management – Making the cut, by Seth Jones
  • Writing for special projects – LM150, the Landscape Management staff
  • Product information article – Battery-powered equipment guide, by Christina Herrick and Mike Zawacki
  • Best coverage of an on-site event – Aces peer group meets in Italy, by Seth Jones and Joey Ciccolini
  • Best short video – An inside look at the new top handle chainsaw from DeWalt, by Joey Ciccolini

Merit:

LM Staff

LM Staff

Landscape Management's staff brings together collective experience in journalism, research, writing, and editing. Our team stays tapped into the pulse of the industry, covering a wide range topics with a commitment to delivering compelling stories and high-quality content.

More News
Ewing Outdoor Supply opens first Ohio location
Ewing Outdoor Supply opens first Ohio location

Ewing Outdoor Supply expanded into Ohio with its first location in the state.Keep Reading

Previous Story
Ewing Outdoor Supply opens first Ohio location

Landscape Management more than doubled its nearest competitor with 16 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association awards. Keep Reading

Turf & Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA)

Landscape Management names green industry veteran Scott Hollister as its new editor-in-chief

Former LM Editor-in-Chief Ron Hall dies

Landscape Management wins 16 industry awards

Today's Green Industry News

Ewing Outdoor Supply opens first Ohio location

Registration opens for WorkWave user conference set for February 2025

The Clendenin Consulting Group facilitates Fairway’s acquisition of Dr. Jack’s

To top
Skip to content