Landscape Management rakes in industry-leading 16 awards

In any field, it’s nice to see great work rewarded.

The team at Landscape Management felt that reward, and then some, at the recent Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) annual meeting, where the best in the industry were rewarded with TOCA awards. LM walked away with a whopping 16 awards in writing, design, photography, videos, on-site reporting and column writing.

For comparison, LM’s nearest competitor won 7 awards.

“2023 was a standout year for Landscape Management, and I’m happy to see that hard work recognized,” said Seth Jones, editorial director of the magazine. “Many of these award winners really were memorable — like our cover featuring Frank Mariani, and the reporting we did on McFarlin Stanford/The Grow Group’s peer group meeting in Florence, Italy.”

“I could not be more proud of these results and I told my team … Seth really got his 10,000 steps in this week, accepting all these awards on behalf of the team,” joked Bill Roddy, group publisher of LM. “It’s clear that our team goes above and beyond covering this industry for our readers.”

LM won the following awards, including two “Best in Show” Gardner awards.

Gardner Awards:

Best coverage of an on-site event – Aces peer group meets in Italy , by Seth Jones and Joey Ciccolini

First place:

Best single photo – Mariani on a mission, by Tim Klein and Tracie Martinez

Opinion piece – Why focusing on soft skills sets your business apart , by Marty Grunder

, by Marty Grunder Operations profile – Making the cut , by Seth Jones

Making the cut, by Seth Jones Writing for special projects – LM150 , the Landscape Management staff

Aces peer group meets in Italy, by Seth Jones and Joey Ciccolini Best short video – An inside look at the new top handle chainsaw from DeWalt, by Joey Ciccolini

Merit: