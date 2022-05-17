Landscape Management wins 10 industry awards

Landscape Management took home 10 awards as part of the 2022 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Communications Awards contest, a long-standing event of the association. TOCA annually recognizes members for outstanding writing, design, photography, videography and interactive efforts in the green industry.

LM earned 10 awards including a Gardner (Best-In-Show) award for a business management article.

Along with the LM editorial team, columnist Marty Grunder took home a first-place award for his Grow with Grunder monthly columns.

“Taking home two best-in-show awards is truly a testament to the exemplary work done by the LM team,” said Editor-in-Chief, Seth Jones. “Our publications are products of great people, dedicated to their craft, always striving to meet the needs of our readers and advertisers.”

The complete list of winnings for Landscape Management includes:

LM Gardner (Best-in-Show) Award

Business management article – Twice the work, half the workers, Christina Herrick

LM First Place

LM Merit