Landscape Management wins 10 industry awards
Landscape Management took home 10 awards as part of the 2022 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Communications Awards contest, a long-standing event of the association. TOCA annually recognizes members for outstanding writing, design, photography, videography and interactive efforts in the green industry.
LM earned 10 awards including a Gardner (Best-In-Show) award for a business management article.
Along with the LM editorial team, columnist Marty Grunder took home a first-place award for his Grow with Grunder monthly columns.
“Taking home two best-in-show awards is truly a testament to the exemplary work done by the LM team,” said Editor-in-Chief, Seth Jones. “Our publications are products of great people, dedicated to their craft, always striving to meet the needs of our readers and advertisers.”
The complete list of winnings for Landscape Management includes:
LM Gardner (Best-in-Show) Award
- Business management article – Twice the work, half the workers, Christina Herrick
LM First Place
- Series of columns by regular columnist – Grow with Grunder, Marty Grunder
- Column writing – Graduation day, Seth Jones
- Writing for special projects – 2021 LM150 Special Report, Seth Jones, Christina Herrick, Sarah Webb
- Business management article – Twice the work, half the workers, Christina Herrick
- Best instructional video – New model from John Deere celebrates 25 years of ZTrak mowers, Seth Jones, Joey Ciccolini
LM Merit
- Best print magazine cover – Get connected, May 2021, Tracie Martinez
- Series, two or more articles as a series – Women in Landscaping, Christina Herrick, Sarah Webb
- Headline writing – A brew-tiful place, Christina Herrick
- Best short video – 4 keys to grow your business in 2022, Marty Grunder, Joey Ciccolini