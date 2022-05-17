Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Landscape Management wins 10 industry awards

May 17, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

Landscape Management took home 10 awards as part of the 2022 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Communications Awards contest, a long-standing event of the association.  TOCA annually recognizes members for outstanding writing, design, photography, videography and interactive efforts in the green industry.

Photo: LM Staff

Photo: LM Staff

LM earned 10 awards including a Gardner (Best-In-Show) award for a business management article.

Along with the LM editorial team, columnist Marty Grunder took home a first-place award for his Grow with Grunder monthly columns.

“Taking home two best-in-show awards is truly a testament to the exemplary work done by the LM team,” said Editor-in-Chief, Seth Jones. “Our publications are products of great people, dedicated to their craft, always striving to meet the needs of our readers and advertisers.”

The complete list of winnings for Landscape Management includes:

LM Gardner (Best-in-Show) Award

LM First Place

LM Merit

Related Articles

Outdoor power equipment manufacturers honored
SiteOne to sponsor Hardscape North America’s awards
Applications open for Irrigation Association’s SWAT awards
LM earns awards for writing, design
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment