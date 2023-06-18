Landscape Management wins 16 industry awards
Landscape Management took home 16 awards as part of the 2023 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Communications Awards contest, a long-standing event of the association. TOCA annually recognizes members for outstanding writing, design, photography, videography and interactive efforts in the green industry.
LM earned 16 awards including two Gardner (Best-In-Show) award for cover page design and blog writing.
Along with the LM editorial team, columnist Marty Grunder took home two first-place awards for his Grow with Grunder monthly columns and videos.
Columnist Jeffrey Scott also took home a first-place award for his Profit Power blog series.
“2022 was a great year for our teams on Landscape Management,” said Seth Jones, editor-in-chief of both publications. “Seeing the covers of our magazines projected on the screen as they were announced filled me with pride, as it demonstrated that our hard work covering these markets is recognized.”
The complete list of winnings for Landscape Management includes:
Gardner (Best-in-Show) awards
- Cover Page Design (Printed Magazines) — Supercharged!, Tracie Martinez, Peter Krause, and Chris Sotomayor
- Blogs — How Building a Band is like Building a Rockin’ Leadership Team, Jeffrey Scott
First place
- Cover Page Design (Printed Magazines) — Supercharged!, Tracie Martinez, Peter Krause and Chris Sotomayor
- Overall Media Kit Design — Landscape Management Media Kit, Landscape Management Staff
- Blogs — How Building a Band is like Building a Rockin’ Leadership Team, Jeffrey Scott
- Best Short Video (2 Minutes or Less) — Exmark Debuts Electric Lazer Zero-turn Mower, Set for 2023 Release, Joey Ciccolini
- Column (Commercial Publications) — Thanks for the Memories, Kevin Kehoe
- Series of Columns by Regular Department Columnist — Grow with Grunder, Marty Grunder
- Ornamental Feature Article (Commercial Publications) — Get to Know these Emerging Pests, Christina Herrick
- Product Information Article (Commercial Publications) — Supercharged!, Christina Herrick
- Best Use of Editorial or Opinion in Video — Grow with Grunder: Why Making Mistakes is an Important Part of Growth, Marty Grunder
- Writing for Special Projects — 2022 LM150 Special Report, Seth Jones, Christina Herrick and Rob DiFranco
Merit
- Product Information Article (Commercial Publications) — Why Infrastructure is the Latest Buzz Word in Battery-powered Equipment, Christina Herrick
- Environmental Stewardship Article (Commercial Publications) — Making $ense, Christina Herrick
- Best Long Video (More than 2 Minutes) — Case Minotaur DL550 Offers Users Dozing and Grading Capabilities in One Package, Joey Ciccolini
- Writing for Special Project — Landscape Management’s 2022 State of the Industry Report, Seth Jones, Christina Herrick and Rob DiFranco