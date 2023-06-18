Landscape Management wins 16 industry awards

Landscape Management took home 16 awards as part of the 2023 Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association (TOCA) Communications Awards contest, a long-standing event of the association. TOCA annually recognizes members for outstanding writing, design, photography, videography and interactive efforts in the green industry.

LM earned 16 awards including two Gardner (Best-In-Show) award for cover page design and blog writing.

Along with the LM editorial team, columnist Marty Grunder took home two first-place awards for his Grow with Grunder monthly columns and videos.

Columnist Jeffrey Scott also took home a first-place award for his Profit Power blog series.

“2022 was a great year for our teams on Landscape Management,” said Seth Jones, editor-in-chief of both publications. “Seeing the covers of our magazines projected on the screen as they were announced filled me with pride, as it demonstrated that our hard work covering these markets is recognized.”

The complete list of winnings for Landscape Management includes:

Gardner (Best-in-Show) awards

First place

Merit