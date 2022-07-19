Landscape Workshop acquires Bailey’s Lawn Care and Landscaping

Landscape Workshop, No. 39 on the 2022 LM150 list with a 24 percent increase in revenue in 2021, acquires the landscape maintenance operations of Bailey’s Lawn Care and Landscaping, based in Knoxville, TN.

Bailey’s Lawn Care and Landscape was founded by owner Hunter Bailey in 2010, offering landscape maintenance and landscape installation services for the greater Knoxville area. After a short transition period with Landscape Workshop, Bailey will continue operating the installation portion of his business.

“I know that Landscape Workshop is an exceptional company that will provide excellent service to all the customers that we have come to know and care for over the past 10 years,” said Bailey. “Landscape Workshop is a very professional company and they have my utmost respect. I look forward to working with them over the next 2 months to ensure a smooth transition.”

“Hunter has dedicated his career to establishing a superior reputation and Landscape Workshop is committed to upholding the high-quality level of service Bailey’s clients have grown to expect,” said JT Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop. “Combining our operations increases Landscape Workshop’s ability to provide the most comprehensive commercial landscape services in East Tennessee.”

Landscape Workshop’s Scott Ragsdale will continue as General Manager of Knoxville operations and the current senior leadership will remain consistent within the combined organization. A number of Bailey’s maintenance crew members will also join the Landscape Workshop team.