Landscape Workshop acquires Great Oak Landscape Group

Landscape Workshop purchased the landscape maintenance and enhancement operations of Great Oak Landscape Group, based in Atlanta.

“We are incredibly excited to have Tim and his team of talented managers and landscapers join Landscape Workshop,” said J. T. Price, Landscape Workshop CEO. “Tim worked with several of LW’s operational leaders in the past, and as we saw the way Tim built his business, we knew we wanted him on our team.”

Great Oak founder Tim Christie will be joining the Landscape Workshop team as general manager of Atlanta operations. Christie started in the landscape industry as a crew member more than 30 years ago and founded Great Oak Landscape Group in 2000 in the garage of his home. He built Great Oak to three locations in greater Atlanta and has earned a reputation for high levels of customer service and integrity.

“I’m excited to stay on in my new role as general manager for Landscape Workshop and to expand on what Great Oak Landscape Group has accomplished in the Atlanta market,” Christie said. “The people I know at Landscape Workshop share the same values of customer service and responsiveness that my team and I do, and I know we will be a good fit.”

Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management company that has been providing professional service and expert maintenance for outdoor commercial spaces since 1984. With the addition of Great Oak, Landscape Workshop now serves 10 southeastern markets in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida panhandle. Landscape Workshop is backed by Carousel Capital and McKinney Capital.

The Bradley law firm served as Landscape Workshop’s legal counsel in this transaction.