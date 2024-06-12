Landscape Workshop acquires Nature Coast Landscape Services

Landscape Workshop, a full-service ground management company and No. 35 on the 2023 LM150 list, completed the acquisition of Nature Coast Landscape Services, marking another expansion into the Tampa market.

Founded in 2014 in the Tampa Bay area by Nestor Nazario, Nature Coast has built a reputation for its proficient team and superior landscape maintenance services.

“Our dedication to achieving outstanding results for our clients and commitment to the professional development of our team have been pivotal to our success. It was clear that Landscape Workshop shared these values, making them the ideal partner to ensure continued excellence in service and growth opportunities for our employees,” said Nazario.

Nazario will assume the general manager position at Landscape Workshop, ensuring a smooth transition for Nature Coast’s clients and its team of professionals.

“We’re excited to welcome Nature Coast Landscaping to the Landscape Workshop family. Their well-established reputation in the Tampa Bay area complements our mission and expands our capability to serve the Tampa market,“ said J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop. ”With the addition of this second Landscape Maintenance branch in Tampa, we are well-positioned to serve our growing client base in this important market.”

Landscape Workshop is backed by Carousel Capital and McKinney Capital. Stuart Maxey and Butler Sparks of Bradley served as Landscape Workshop’s legal counsel in this
transaction. Nature Coast Landscape Services was represented by William H. Robbinson, Jr. of Zimmerman Kiser Sutcliffe Law.

The move builds on Landscape Workshop’s growth over the past few years with the recent acquisition of Cut Above Enterprises in Greenville, S.C., acquisitions in Georgia and AlabamaLiberty Land Management Group in FloridaArtisan Landscape Group in Tennessee, Meliora Landscape Group in Louisiana, Martin Landscape in Georgia, Louisiana Landscape Specialty and Solid Ground Landscape Services of Atlanta, Ga.

