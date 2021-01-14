Landscape Workshop buys Volunteer Lawn

Landscape Workshop purchased the landscape operations of Volunteer Lawn Corp., based in Knoxville, Tenn. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Landscape Workshop ranked at No. 48 on the 2020 LM150 list with $42 million in annual revenue.

Founder and President Wendell Jones started Volunteer Lawn in 1978, growing it into the leading landscape company in east Tennessee. Following the acquisition, Wendell and his wife Vicki plan to begin retirement.

“The employees and customers of Volunteer Lawn have always been important to me,” Jones said. “When it was time for Vicki and I to retire, we picked the buyer who we thought would carry on our legacy of customer service and being a good place for our employees to work.”

“We are incredibly excited to combine our existing Knoxville operations with the operations of Volunteer Lawn,” said Landscape Workshop CEO J.T. Price. “Wendell Jones built the leading landscape company in east Tennessee, and our combined operations have more resources available to serve east Tennessee customers than any competitor. We are fully committed to upholding the level of customer service that Volunteer has established.”

Landscape Workshop’s Scott Ragsdale will continue as general manager of Knoxville operations. Tyler Govert and Forrest Oliver from Volunteer will take on senior leadership roles in the combined organization, and a majority of Volunteer Lawn’s operations team will join the Landscape Workshop team.

Landscape Workshop is a full-service grounds management company that has been providing professional service and expert maintenance for outdoor commercial spaces since 1984. Landscape Workshop serves 10 Southeastern markets in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle. Landscape Workshop is backed by Carousel Capital and McKinney Capital.

Bradley served as Landscape Workshop’s legal counsel in this transaction. Volunteer Lawn was represented by Woolf McClane.