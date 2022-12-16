Landscape Workshop continues growth with acquisition of Southeast Landscapes

No. 39 on the 2022 LM150 list, Landscape Workshop, a full-service management company in Birmingham, Ala., acquires Southeast Landscapes (SEL), a commercial and residential landscape design/build operation in Cumming, Ga.

“We are excited to incorporate the SEL team into our existing Atlanta operations,” J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape Workshop, said. “With this acquisition, Landscape Workshop has three primary maintenance branches and three satellite facilities in greater Atlanta, increasing our service capabilities and expanding our service area throughout Northwest Georgia.”

Adam and Todd Thomas, owners of Southeast Landscapes, will join Landscape Workshop. Todd Thomas will lead Landscape Workshop’s new Atlanta install division as general manager. Aaron Gaffney of Southeast Landscapes will oversee its maintenance clients with Landscape Workshop. Landscape Workshop said it offered jobs to all Southeast Landscape employees.

“Adam and Todd Thomas have dedicated more than 35 years to providing quality work with strong customer service; we are committed to upholding their well-deserved reputation and carrying on the SEL legacy,” Price said. “With Todd leading our new Atlanta Install division, we will ensure a smooth transition for all new clients and employees alike.”

Tim Christie, Landscape Workshop’s regional vice president, will oversee the Atlanta area maintenance operations.

“We are thrilled about this deal with Landscape Workshop and what it means for the future of our business and employees,” Todd Thomas said. “With our combined resources and expertise, we believe that we can deliver an enhanced experience for our customers.”

This addition of Southeast Landscapes is one of many moves made by Landscape Workshop this year, including the acquisitions of R.G.S. Landscape of Dallas, Ga; A Cut Above Landscape Management of Columbus, Ga.; Bailey’s Lawn Care and Landscaping, based in Knoxville, Tenn.; GreenScape of Memphis, Tenn.; and Southern Scape of Madison, Ala.

Landscape Workshop is backed by Carousel Capital and McKinney Capital.