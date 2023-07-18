Landscape Workshop enters Louisiana market

Landscape Workshop, No. 35 on the 2023 LM150 list, recently acquired Louisiana Landscape Specialty, a full-service commercial landscape business with three locations based in Southeast Louisiana.

Randy Loup founded Louisiana Landscape Specialty in 1983 and grew it from a small landscape installation and maintenance operation with less than a dozen employees into a landscape contracting company that employs more than 100 landscape industry professionals.

“We sought out a partner that shares our commitment to continued excellence, with enhanced capabilities and proven systems,” Loup said. “Equally important was finding a partner that values our employees’ welfare and offers growth prospects for our team. Landscape Workshop emerged as the ideal choice, providing our team with job security and enhanced career opportunities.”

Loup will join Landscape Workshop, as founder and partner.

“Landscape Workshop is excited to enter the Louisiana Market. With the acquisition of Louisiana Landscape Specialty, Inc., one of the leading landscape companies in South Louisiana, we can now provide service to even more of the Southeastern United States,” J.T. Price, CEO of Landscape of Workshop, said.