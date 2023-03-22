Landscaping company with golden ticket plans to share winnings

When Next Day Sod ran a St. Patrick’s Day promotion last week where one lucky landscaper could find a golden ticket for $10,000 in a pallet of sod, Andy Robinson, owner of A&R Landscaping in Oviedo, Fla., told his team “Wouldn’t it be kind of funny if we got the golden ticket.”

As luck would have it, one of his orders contained the $10,000 golden ticket — for a project that brought his relationship with Next Day Sod full circle as he chose to work exclusively with Next Day Sod about a month ago.

The client’s turf from a prior sod supplier suffered from fungal issues, and Robinson said he and his crew tried everything to get rid of it last year until he knew he needed to replace it. After working, unsuccessfully, to get the original sod supplier to replace the turf under warranty, Robinson turned to Next Day Sod. That’s when he placed an order last week and got the surprise of a lifetime.

“We take care of our clients,” he said. “I bought five pallets of turf. It was over $1,000.”

Robinson said he wasn’t the one to discover the golden ticket. He was on a job site with another client and thought something was up when his phone started blowing up with texts and calls.

“I get a text from my stepson. I finally call him, I go, ‘what’s going on kid?’ He goes, ‘did you look at my text?’ I go, ‘no.’ He goes, ‘well, you might want to look at the text,'” he said. “I’ve got him on speakerphone and I look at the text and it’s the golden ticket in the back of his pickup truck.”

Robinson said a crew member found the golden ticket in the third layer of sod, but he keeps it with him now for good luck.

“Everybody’s been beside themselves,” he said. “Our guys are excited because they know we share everything with them. They’re getting a little bonus. Everybody was really psyched.”

Mike Haynes, founder of Next Day Sod, said he couldn’t be happier for the team at A&R Landscaping.

“I was beyond thrilled when I heard that the recipient of the Golden Ticket was a client that did the right thing and took care of their customer,” said Haynes. “I really do believe that doing good always comes back in a major way, and this is proof!”