The green industry faces the challenges of coronavirus
Editor’s Note: Last updated Dec. 17, 2020. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.
The Landscape Management team reports on industry updates surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
News
- United Rentals shares safety playbook for equipment rentals (8/19)
- Ambius Hometown Heroes Program thanks front-line workers (6/10)
- Grow Group’s Sales Bootcamp to be virtual (6/8)
- 2020 Irrigation Show canceled (6/2)
- BrightView says snow contracts, COVID-19 hit revenue (6/2)
- Virginia Green Lawn Care donates to COVID-19 relief fund (5/27)
- Show organizers say GIE+EXPO is a go (5/12)
- Project EverGreen develops initiative for healthcare workers (4/15)
- SIMA Symposium rescheduled for August (4/8)
- NCLC goes virtual after cancellation due to COVID-19
- How landscape companies are handling COVID-19 concerns
- Lotus Gardenscapes gives back to COVID-19 relief efforts
- Ruppert Landscape gives bonus checks to its front-line workers
Supplier updates
- Briggs & Stratton helps develop filtration for reusable face masks (6/2)
- John Deere salutes landscapers and commercial mowers with video tribute (5/19)
- SnowWolf reconfigures plant to assemble hospital beds (5/19)
- Kioti Tractor provides sales and finance programs due to COVID-19 (5/18)
- Cub Cadet and TaskEasy offer lawn care to first responders (5/8)
- How telematics can reduce operating costs (5/8)
- Isuzu offers truck cleaning how-to (5/8)
- Nufarm creates virtual learning series (4/20)
- Koch Turf & Ornamental updates customers on COVID-19 response (4/17)
- FMC to accelerate rebate checks for True Champions program (4/13)
- John Deere produces protective face shields (4/9)
- Vista Professional Outdoor Lighting responds to coronavirus (4/6)
- FMC donates masks to Philadelphia medical staff
- Vectorworks responds to COVID-19
- The Toro Co. releases COVID-19 action plan
- Conserva Irrigation’s CareerTech Academy helps unemployed during COVID-19
- Kioti donates 10K masks to frontline workers
Green industry professional interviews
- How one Michigan company used training to keep employees engaged (6/4)
- Michigan landscaping company pitches in for health care system (5/26)
- MRD Landscaping sees uptick in installs, donates equipment to front-line workers (5/18)
- Fighting the stay at home order in Michigan (5/7)
- Lawn care company gives back in Colorado (4/27)
- Back to work in Minnesota for Doehling Landscape Services (4/23)
- A crew management game-changer in North Carolina (4/22)
- The new normal: How the green industry is adapting (4/21)
- Conserva Irrigation is surviving and thriving (4/20)
- Drost Landscape prepares action plan (4/14)
- Silver linings at Cherrylake (4/13)
- Reconfigured in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19
- Shutting down and sheltering in place in Ohio (4/1)
- Landscape Development shares COVID-19 management strategies (4/1)
- How Blades of Green has changed its approach during COVID-19 (4/1)
- Bedell Property Management ordered to cease services (3/27)
- Making sense of how to work in a pandemic at Senske Services (3/26)
- New rules at Longs Peak Landscape
- Berwyn Lawnmower takes action (3/25)
- Arbor-Nomics tries to adopt positive outlook (3/25)
Commentary
- Finance expert Herring summarizes PPP loan safe harbor (5/13)
- Why Grunder Landscaping is closing for 2 weeks
- Grow with Grunder: Stay above the turbulence
- Communication Coach: Lead change to steady customer confidence
- Profit Power: How to respond to COVID-19 as a business owner
Resources
- OPEI provides resources for COVID-19 response, updates on GIE+EXPO (5/11)
- RISE offers federal and state advocacy updates (5/11)
- NALP offers COVID-19 resources for green industry professionals
Webinars
- The Herring Group to host Paycheck Protection Program loan webinar (6/10)
- Industry leaders share what business is like during COVID-19 in a Jain webinar (5/20)
- Webinar hosted by The Herring Group will address PPP loan forgiveness application (5/19)
- Aspire, The Grow Group host April 30 webinar on boosting sales and marketing (4/27)
- Jeffrey Scott to host webinar on thriving in a crisis (4/20)
- Aspire and The Herring Group present COVID-19 financial strategies webinar (4/6)
- Webinar from The Herring Group: CARES Act and Landscape Companies: Actions to Take
- COVID-19 financial advice from The Herring Group
- The Grow Group offers webinar entitled “Don’t Panic – Plan”
- The Herring Group webinar recap: Understanding the CARES Act
Video
- Landscape Management At Home Edition: How Sun Valley Landscaping has adapted throughout COVID-19 (6/23)
- Strengthen your business in the current economy (6/10)
- Getting back to work in Michigan (6/2)
- Growing Your Business with Jeffrey Scott: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 (5/27)
- Drost Landscape in MI prepares for reopening (5/21)
- R&R Landscaping joins the effort to support health care workers (5/13)
- Jeffrey Scott discusses the economy and the importance of diversifying services (5/13)
- Kris Kiser on GIE+EXPO 2020: “The show will be held safely and responsibly” (5/11)
- How the NALP is helping landscape businesses weather the pandemic (5/6)
- Marty Grunder applauds the green industry, offers advice (4/30)
- Growing Your Business with Jeffrey Scott: 10 Proven Ways To Grow Sales Now (4/28)
- Landscape Management: At Home Edition, Episode 2 (4/23)
- Growing Your Business with Jeffrey Scott: High stakes leadership (4/21)
- Landscape Management: At Home Edition (4/20)
- Growing Your Business with Jeffrey Scott: Post-COVID-19 economic predictions (4/6)
- Growing your Business with Jeffrey Scott: Sweeping bad habits out of your company amid COVID-19 concerns