Latest move from Unlimited Lawn Care enhances presence in South Carolina

Unlimited Lawn Care acquired Elite Turf of Reidville, S.C. to enhance Unlimited’s presence in South Carolina.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jeff Fugle to the Unlimited family. For a quarter of a century, we have taken great pride in the award-winning service and satisfaction our customers have come to expect and appreciate,” said Scott Whitehead, CEO of Unlimited Lawn Care. “During that time, Jeff has successfully built his company into a like-minded business focused on excellence and client satisfaction. He is now working alongside our management team as he services his existing customers and helps manage and grow our dual-brand businesses in South Carolina.”

According to Unlimited, the acquisition of Elite Turf aligns with its strategic vision for expansion and reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering outstanding services to customers in the Southeast.

“This is an exciting chapter for both Unlimited Lawn Care and Elite Turf,” said Bill Pope, the president of Unlimited Lawn Care. “Our shared values and commitment to delivering outstanding service make this a natural partnership. I am eager to contribute to the continued success of our combined business and provide enhanced lawn care solutions to our customers.”

This marks Unlimited Lawn Care’s sixth acquisition since 2022. Some other recent acquisitions from the company include the addition of Emerald Turf Services of Greenville, Ga. and the acquisition of lawn care accounts from Curb Appeal in Birmingham, Ala.