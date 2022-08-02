Lawn care scheduling software company Spraye raises $200K

Spraye, a technology company that offers business management software to lawn care businesses, raised $200,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.

Spraye said the funding and TinySeed’s network will help the business in its mission to help lawn spraying businesses efficiently manage their operations, scheduling, chemical tracking and more.

“TinySeed is going to give us the foundation we need to grow,” said Caitlin Schlichting, co-founder of Spraye. “This funding and TinySeed’s additional resources will allow us to focus on improving our current product as well as dedicate resources toward user growth.”

Spraye helps lawn business owners and supervisors more efficiently manage their time and resources with route optimization, invoicing, scheduling, estimates, chemical tracking, compliance, sales reports, online support, customer management and more.

The company said its software can save lawn care businesses an average of 12.5 hours per week per employee.

“Companies cannot waste precious time assigning administrative work to their revenue-generating employees,” said Rob Walling, general partner at TinySeed. “Spraye solves this problem for lawn care businesses with a simple, powerful platform that helps them manage their services and customers.”

Husband-and-wife duo Caitlin and Brian Schlichting launched Spraye — along with four other co-founders — when they say they saw a gap in the market. The group recognized there wasn’t software designed specifically for lawn applicators nor a quality tool for chemical tracking. Tracking compliance was a key driver of growth for Spraye, now exclusively owned by the Schlichtings.

“We wanted to build something that was easy to use and not bogged down with unnecessary features at an affordable price,” said Brian Schlichting. “We’re excited about offering our users the best software possible for their business while also providing outstanding customer service and support.”