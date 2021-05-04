Lawn Oklahoma, Green Group join together

Green Group, a national turf care company headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., has merged with Lawn Oklahoma of Tulsa.

Green Group said the company partners with independently owned turf businesses to continue providing the same top-quality service, backed by support and management of a national team.

This new partnership will operate under the Green Group Oklahoma name.

As part of the partnership with Lawn Oklahoma, Green Group will expand service offerings to the Tulsa market while continuing to provide the level of service that Lawn Oklahoma customers have come to expect.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with the Lawn Oklahoma team and to create a positive impact in the Tulsa lawn care market,” said Benjamin Allen, vice president of the Midwest region for Green Group, who is overseeing operations in Oklahoma.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.