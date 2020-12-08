Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Lawnline Marketing and Jeffrey Scott to host growth webinar

December 8, 2020 -  By
(Photo: Lawnline Marketing)

Tony Ricketts, CEO of Lawnline Marketing, and Jeffrey Scott of Jeffrey Scott Consulting are coming together to present a growth webinar designed specifically for the executive decision-makers of multimillion dollar lawn and landscape companies.

The webinar will be live on Tuesday,  Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. ET.

“Jeff and I bring the perfect contrast to these bigger lawn and landscape companies that want scalable growth,” Ricketts said. “Simply put, I deliver customers and employees while Jeff shows them how to scale efficiently and profitably. It’s a perfect match.”

During the webinar, Tony and Jeffrey will deliver the most critical information for scalable growth using a fast-paced and actionable format. Discussion topics will include budgeting, marketing strategies, customer acquisition, prequalifying, upselling, recruiting and streamlining operations.

To register for this webinar, visit here. Preregistration is required.

