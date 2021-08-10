LawnStarter acquires Lawn Love

LawnStarter, an on-demand lawn and outdoor care company, bought Lawn Love in a cash-and-stock deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Austin-based LawnStarter said adding San Diego-based Lawn Love will enabling the company to take on more jobs. LawnStarter and Lawn Love are graduates of accelerators Techstars and Y Combinator.

“The combination of LawnStarter and Lawn Love will further propel growth of the on-demand economy for lawn care and other outdoor services,” said LawnStarter co-founder and CEO Steve Corcoran.

Lawn Love founder and CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi said his company’s acquisition by LawnStarter allows both businesses to better capitalize on the growth of on-demand, tech-enabled services since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a dramatic acceleration toward our goal of empowering small business owners by providing the technology and tools to help them grow their businesses, compete with the big guys and ultimately thrive,” Yamaguchi said.

LawnStarter and Lawn Love will operate as separate brands, led by Corcoran as CEO. LawnStarter’s headquarters will stay in Austin. LawnStarter said Yamaguchi will remaining with the combined company.