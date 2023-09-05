LCOs can save up to 36 percent with FMC’s September Spotlight

FMC Corp. launched its September Spotlight promotion. FMC True Champions enrollees can earn up to 36 percent off FMC fungicides and up to $300 in bonus rebates when purchasing Serata, in addition to another FMC fungicide. The options for an additional fungicide include Fame SC, Rayora and Kalida.

FMC said a purchase of two or more cases of Serata earns LCOs an extra $100 for each additional fungicide brand purchased. The two-fold savings require qualifying for a combined September Spotlight and Early Order Program minimum rebate of at least $400. September Spotlight on fungicides runs from Sept. 1-30, with purchases counting toward the 2023 EOP which runs from Oct. 1 to Dec. 9.

“We kept the promotion simple,” Michael Sisti, FMC’s North American marketing manager. “September Spotlight is structured to work all fall with our Early Order Program in October, November, and December to enable golf course superintendents to get the best rebates and save on volume buys of our products for the year ahead.”