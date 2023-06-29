Limited edition lawn care footwear now available from Cub Cadet

Cub Cadet, part of Stanley Black & Decker, reveals a limited-edition release of the ultimate lawn mowing shoes. The Ultimas, inspired from Cub Cadet’s award-winning Ultima series zero-turn riding lawn mower, introduce a mowing shoe that delivers on comfort, aesthetics and performance.

“We are helping to revolutionize the way we care for our lawns with the introduction of Ultimas by turning those worn-out, grass-stained pairs of shoes into another lawn care must-have that our Cub Cadet customers can show pride in,” said Erin Floto, brand manager at Cub Cadet.

Additional features of Cub Cadet Ultimas include: