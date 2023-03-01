Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Little Beaver: Horizontal Boring Kits

March 1, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Little Beaver

Photo: Little Beaver

Little Beaver makes it easier than ever to create clean, horizontal bores with its Horizontal Boring Kits. The two horizontal boring attachments turn Little Beaver Mechanical Earth Drills into precise, timesaving horizontal boring machines that can be used for a variety of applications including conduit, pipe and irrigation installments. Coupled with a Little Beaver Mechanical Earth Drill, the Dry Auger Kit can create small bores up to 5 feet long. The Wet Drilling Kit is ideal for jobs that require horizontal boring to lengths up to 50 feet, such as those under driveways and streets.

Learn more. 

Related Articles

Gravely Pro-Stance® EV
Greene County Fertilizer Company: N-Ext RGS™ Soil & Plant Formula
Hunter Industries: Sharpen Your Professional Skills!
Progressive Commercial: Commercial Auto & Business Insurance
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment