Little Beaver second-generation president Billy Roy (BR) Haynes dies

Second-generation President of Little Beaver Billy Roy Haynes, 94, died March 13, in Livingston, Texas, surrounded by his family.

Haynes was born on Oct. 2, 1926 in Livingston, Texas, to Newman & Lillian (Peebles) Haynes. He grew up in Livingston and graduated high school in 1943. He briefly attended Texas A&M University but soon left to join the war effort in World War II. He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines and served in the European theater delivering material to England, Italy and Russia.

After returning to Livingston, Haynes began work as a golf pro at a private golf course before finally joining the family business, Haynes Manufacturing Co. (now Little Beaver) with his father.

Initially working as a salesman, he traveled the eastern and central U.S. selling the company’s products, which, at the time, included a tractor-mounted mower, brush saw, tree girdler and post hole digger. After his father’s retirement, he took the reins of the business.

His time leading Little Beaver was focused on improving the business from a strategic standpoint. He was instrumental in expanding the company’s involvement in the rental and fencing industries. He led the company for 27 years before passing the business to his sons, Joe and John, upon his own retirement in 1987.

He and his wife, Fayelene, were married 70 years, and raised five children. He is survived by his wife, sons Joe Haynes, John Haynes and David and daughter-in-law Debbie Haynes. He also is survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.