Live Earth launches Humate Soil Conditioner and liquid lawn fertilizer

Live Earth, a manufacturer of humic and fulvic acid-based products, launched its Humate Soil Conditioner and Blitz 22 Plus Liquid Lawn Fertilizer.

Humate Soil Conditioner features 100 percent granulated humic shale ore direct from Live Earth’s mine in Utah. This organic soil additive provides micronutrients, minerals and organic acids needed to develop healthy lawn and garden soils.

Live Earth says adding humates to soil:

Increases the water holding capacity of the soil.

Increases the nutrient holding capacity of the soil which in turn means more nutrients are available to turf when it needs it instead of it leaching out.

Increases soil carbon which in turn increases the soil’s water holding capacity.

Chelates nutrients which make them more readily available to the plant and unlocks nutrients.

Excites microbes which benefit soil and also improve nutrient exchange between the plant and the soil.

Blitz 22 Plus is a lawn fertilizer with a 22-0-0 formula containing humic acid, three forms of nitrogen and iron. The fertilizer combines organic acids and fertilizers in one liquid product. It comes premixed and ready to attach to the end of a garden hose.

Each 32 oz. bottle covers 800 to 1,000 sq. ft. of lawn. Blitz 22 Plus contains nitrogen and must be diluted to prevent leaf burn.