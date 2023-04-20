LM advisory board members discuss how to fight misinformation about the green industry

How can pros fight misinformation about the green industry?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“We write a newsletter ourselves that educates our customers as to what’s going on green care-wise in our city (Atlanta), and also national trends if we feel that it pertains to our industry, such as outlawing blowers, etc. People trust our opinions as we have been doing this for over 43 years.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Humans LOVE their outdoor spaces. We can highlight the social, physical and mental health benefits of professionally managed green spaces in our communities. NALP is a great resource for factual information and resources.”

Mike Haynes

The Loving Companies

Charlotte, N.C.

“I think it is on all of us to ensure that we inform the public of the benefits of what we do, both from an environmental and quality-of-life perspective. At the same time, I think we all must look inwardly to ensure the products that we utilize to create flourishing landscapes, also contribute to a flourishing future.”

Jerry McKay

McKay Landscape Lighting

Omaha, Neb.

“Ignore the noise and focus on your strengths!”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Communicate with your team about the importance of the work they do and the benefits it provides our clients. If they believe it, they will make your clients believe it.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“It’s difficult to argue with the facts, so make sure that what you’re sharing is always just that: a fact. Share the truth about the products you use, and actively share about the water your work can actually save and how our work positively impacts the environment. The NALP Foundation is doing some wonderful work in this area, if you need inspiration look up their Voices for Healthy Green Spaces initiative for examples of how to advocate for your work!”

Neal Glatt

GrowTheBench

Boston, Mass.

“The best defense is a good offense. Pros need to be pushing credible information and citing sources regularly through every available channel of communication. On social media, tag other quality companies and peers and take action to reshare posts that push the right message. We’re all in this together and need to collaborate to create a movement.”

Phil Harwood

Tamarisk Business Advisors

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Proactively communicate truthful information and respond to misinformation with the truth.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“Pros can educate while they recruit; use education at the schools, in associations and the community, and in their newsletters to touch people with truth while they promote their destination company culture.”