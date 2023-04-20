LM advisory board members discuss how to fight misinformation about the green industry
How can pros fight misinformation about the green industry?
Landscape Professionals
Richard Bare
Arbor-Nomics Turf
Norcross, Ga.
“We write a newsletter ourselves that educates our customers as to what’s going on green care-wise in our city (Atlanta), and also national trends if we feel that it pertains to our industry, such as outlawing blowers, etc. People trust our opinions as we have been doing this for over 43 years.”
Paul Fraynd
Sun Valley Landscaping
Omaha, Neb.
“Humans LOVE their outdoor spaces. We can highlight the social, physical and mental health benefits of professionally managed green spaces in our communities. NALP is a great resource for factual information and resources.”
Mike Haynes
The Loving Companies
Charlotte, N.C.
“I think it is on all of us to ensure that we inform the public of the benefits of what we do, both from an environmental and quality-of-life perspective. At the same time, I think we all must look inwardly to ensure the products that we utilize to create flourishing landscapes, also contribute to a flourishing future.”
Jerry McKay
McKay Landscape Lighting
Omaha, Neb.
“Ignore the noise and focus on your strengths!”
Bryan Stolz
Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center
Southington, Conn.
“Communicate with your team about the importance of the work they do and the benefits it provides our clients. If they believe it, they will make your clients believe it.”
Industry Consultants
Marty Grunder
The Grow Group
Dayton, Ohio
“It’s difficult to argue with the facts, so make sure that what you’re sharing is always just that: a fact. Share the truth about the products you use, and actively share about the water your work can actually save and how our work positively impacts the environment. The NALP Foundation is doing some wonderful work in this area, if you need inspiration look up their Voices for Healthy Green Spaces initiative for examples of how to advocate for your work!”
Neal Glatt
GrowTheBench
Boston, Mass.
“The best defense is a good offense. Pros need to be pushing credible information and citing sources regularly through every available channel of communication. On social media, tag other quality companies and peers and take action to reshare posts that push the right message. We’re all in this together and need to collaborate to create a movement.”
Phil Harwood
Tamarisk Business Advisors
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Proactively communicate truthful information and respond to misinformation with the truth.”
Jeffrey Scott
Jeffrey Scott Consulting
New Orleans, La.
“Pros can educate while they recruit; use education at the schools, in associations and the community, and in their newsletters to touch people with truth while they promote their destination company culture.”