LM advisory board members offer tips to start spring off right
What’s your best tip for starting spring off right?
Landscape Professionals
Paul Fraynd
Sun Valley Landscaping
Omaha, Neb.
“Add white space to your plans for the inevitable rush of calls, jobs and fires. Don’t overcommit yourself or your staff, and leave room to provide excellent service. Start planning for the rush now!”
Troy Clogg
Troy Clogg Landscape Associates
Wixom, Mich.
“Spend the winter getting your equity right, hire and train, talk to customers and ask them how you can help them. Make sure your pricing leads you to 15 percent net profit (after you pay yourself for your job) and be passionate and proud of what you do and why you do it. Serve your team and serve your clients.”
Bryan Stolz
Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center
Southington, Conn.
“Put a few crews to work early. This lets you work out the winter bugs while completing valuable production and will help keep your overtime down in the heat of the season.”
Industry Consultants
Marty Grunder
The Grow Group
Dayton, Ohio
“I think we as leaders have to be great at what we want our teams to be good at. You are always being watched. Would your team be impressed with what they see you doing? You can talk about what you’re going to do but what matters is what you do and what your team sees you doing.”
Jeffrey Scott
Jeffrey Scott Consulting
New Orleans, La.
“A great spring requires a smart fall. If you proactively plan every six months, the next season and year only get better.”
Phil Harwood
Grow the Bench
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Stay ahead of the season. Once you get behind, it’s tough to catch up.”