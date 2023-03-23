LM advisory board members offer tips to start spring off right

What’s your best tip for starting spring off right?

Landscape Professionals

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Add white space to your plans for the inevitable rush of calls, jobs and fires. Don’t overcommit yourself or your staff, and leave room to provide excellent service. Start planning for the rush now!”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Spend the winter getting your equity right, hire and train, talk to customers and ask them how you can help them. Make sure your pricing leads you to 15 percent net profit (after you pay yourself for your job) and be passionate and proud of what you do and why you do it. Serve your team and serve your clients.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Put a few crews to work early. This lets you work out the winter bugs while completing valuable production and will help keep your overtime down in the heat of the season.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“I think we as leaders have to be great at what we want our teams to be good at. You are always being watched. Would your team be impressed with what they see you doing? You can talk about what you’re going to do but what matters is what you do and what your team sees you doing.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“A great spring requires a smart fall. If you proactively plan every six months, the next season and year only get better.”

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Stay ahead of the season. Once you get behind, it’s tough to catch up.”