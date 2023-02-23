LM advisory board members share best tips to onboard new seasonal staff

What’s the best way to onboard new seasonal staff?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“An acceptance letter outlining the employee’s job responsibilities, pay, benefits, time off, etc., all clearly spelled out along with provisions for becoming full-time. The goal of the letter and the training would be to establish trust and a desirable future for the new position.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Make them feel welcome with company gear and a tour of the facility. Hold an annual kick-off event for training and networking for the new team.”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Build a checklist for onboarding and follow the list, no exceptions. Spend the time upfront to give the new hire the best possible chance to feel included and supported.”

Jerry McKay

McKay Landscape Lighting

Omaha, Neb.

“The best way to onboard seasonal help is to have a training program in place to allow you to hire early to beat the rush and use that time to train.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Have designated trainers at each level, and remember that training is a skill. The best pruner isn’t always the best at training others to prune. Find your skilled trainers and pay them extra to put that skill to work.”

Industry Consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“The basics. Don’t overwhelm them. And then focus on the job training to get them out accomplishing things in the field. Recognize those who are doing well and coach those who aren’t.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“Give them a mentor within the organization, someone whose job is to make them feel included and help them get up to speed. Once they prove themselves, take them through your onboarding. Who knows? They may turn into a full-time employee.”