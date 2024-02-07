LM and The Herring Group team for high-revenue, high-performer webinar

Greg Herring and LM's Seth Jones will interview owners of three high-performing companies, to discuss strategies that help make them successful.

As part of The Herring Group’s webinar series designed to bring insights on competing with private equity-backed companies and portfolios with higher margins, Greg Herring and Landscape Management Editor-in-Chief, Seth Jones will interview owners of three high-performing companies, who also happen to be on the LM150 list of largest landscape businesses in the country. With data to back their stories, you’ll take away some of the common factors that make these owners so successful.

The conversations for owners and leaders in the landscape industry will:

Inspire owner/operator companies to play to their strengths so that they win despite more competition from companies owned by private equity investors.

Reveal common factors that make high-revenue/ high-performing companies successful – and how you can apply them to your business.

Unveil the power of incorporating revenue mix into your business strategy and demonstrating that strategy with irrigation.

The webinar is set for February 15 at 11 a.m. EST. For more information and to register visit here.