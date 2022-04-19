LM EAB April 2022: Tips to improve efficiency at your business

How can green industry business owners develop a leaner, more efficient operation?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“When my son came over to help me run the company, he went into every molecule of the business looking for wasteful spending. If you can’t do this internally, hire a consultant who specializes in that.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Make things simple. Don’t try to be everything to everyone. Focus on the 80/20 principle to fix the issues with the most leverage.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Focusing efforts and raises on foremen keeps your investment in the field and billable. Having a better foreman reduces the need for more operations managers, keeping overhead low.”

Greg Winchel

Winchel Irrigation

Grandville, Mich.

“Embrace technology if you haven’t; it’s the fastest way to improve efficiency. With gas being double what we paid last year, having your crews routed the most efficient way could save you thousands of dollars.”

Industry Consultants

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Reward crew leaders based on profitability and involve them in discussions about process changes, new technologies and equipment purchases.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“Hire better people (spend more) in key positions and use remote overseas admin workers to power the back office to support this team.”