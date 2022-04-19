LM EAB April 2022: Tips to improve efficiency at your business
How can green industry business owners develop a leaner, more efficient operation?
Landscape Professionals
Richard Bare
Arbor-Nomics Turf
Norcross, Ga.
“When my son came over to help me run the company, he went into every molecule of the business looking for wasteful spending. If you can’t do this internally, hire a consultant who specializes in that.”
Paul Fraynd
Sun Valley Landscaping
Omaha, Neb.
“Make things simple. Don’t try to be everything to everyone. Focus on the 80/20 principle to fix the issues with the most leverage.”
Bryan Stolz
Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center
Southington, Conn.
“Focusing efforts and raises on foremen keeps your investment in the field and billable. Having a better foreman reduces the need for more operations managers, keeping overhead low.”
Greg Winchel
Winchel Irrigation
Grandville, Mich.
“Embrace technology if you haven’t; it’s the fastest way to improve efficiency. With gas being double what we paid last year, having your crews routed the most efficient way could save you thousands of dollars.”
Industry Consultants
Phil Harwood
Grow the Bench
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Reward crew leaders based on profitability and involve them in discussions about process changes, new technologies and equipment purchases.”
Jeffrey Scott
Jeffrey Scott Consulting
New Orleans, La.
“Hire better people (spend more) in key positions and use remote overseas admin workers to power the back office to support this team.”