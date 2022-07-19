LM EAB July 2022: What tools should businesses use to maximize labor efficiency?

What tools should businesses use to maximize labor efficiency?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“I’m all for any equipment and gadgets that help install landscaping plants. The latest toy that does a beautiful job in our heavy rocky clay soils is a Mantis tiller. It makes backfill soil into a wonderful loamy growing medium! $2 hole for a $1 tree!”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Stick to the basics: a consistent morning and evening routine sets the tone for each efficient day.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Tracking systems, even if they’re as simple as a spreadsheet. Find the main levers of labor efficiency within your organization. Then track them consistently and talk about them constantly.”

Industry Consultants

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Transparent dissemination of daily efficiency results to promote healthy competition.”

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Technology such as Aspire can provide you with great information to make better decisions with route optimization, scheduling and data processing. GPS that is integrated with your software. It’s amazing what data and direction that can provide you.”