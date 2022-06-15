LM EAB June 2022: How to keep a growth mindset during the busy season

How can businesses keep a growth mindset during the busy season?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“The financial goals for growth targets should be gone over at every weekly meeting. Generous incentive programs are hopefully in place to motivate sales partners to higher and higher achievements.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Focus on your team’s mental energy and encourage healthy habits at home, especially when it’s busy!”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Stay focused on what you are looking to grow. The strategy and execution required for revenue growth will be different than margin growth. Then, frame each decision within that goal.”

Industry Consultants

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Recognize that setbacks and even failures are opportunities to learn, reassess and move forward.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“Keep looking at the numbers. Be looking for pivots: reacting to negative variances and positive opportunities. Keep reviewing quarterly strategic initiatives plus weekly metrics with your leadership team!”

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Stay focused. The year is long and some parts of it just seem more busy than others. You grow when you stay focused. Don’t get distracted!”