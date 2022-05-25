LM EAB May 2022: How electric equipment will impact the green industry

What role do you see electric equipment playing in the green industry’s future?

Landscape Professionals

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“As stewards of the landscape, we all want efficient, powerful and sustainable tools for our trade. Electric equipment is not quite there yet but will be the future in the years and decades ahead.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“I’m excited by the possibilities of going electric. Fewer moving parts make maintenance easier in a labor environment short on small engine mechanics. And reducing the amount of fuel use cuts back on the impact of ever-changing fuel prices. That added stability is valuable in an industry that works on one-year or multiyear service contracts.”

Industry Consultants

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Eventually, gas-powered equipment will be no more. The only question is how quickly this transformation

will happen.”

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“It will drive innovations for years to come, not just robotic, but clean energy tools and equipment, and other automated equipment. Collaborate with your clients and be a leader where you can make it work.”

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Like any other technological advancement, it’s going to make an impact. It sure seems like that’s where we’re going. It’s important for the owners and leaders of landscaping companies to be conducting low-risk experiments in this area. We are using Stihl’s battery-powered string trimmers, blowers, hedge trimmers and the like. They are fantastic. Give them a try, folks, our team loves them and they are very cost-effective.”