LM EAB October 2022: How do you receive the most vital information during trade show season?

What do you do to make sure you see the most vital information during trade show season?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“I make a quick walk around the trade show floor and then double back to the booths where I want to spend more time.”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Create a list of all possible events to attend, along with the costs associated (travel, etc.). Then prioritize the best shows and the best people on your team to attend, and make it happen! Have a list of what you want to learn and who you want to meet before you attend and then debrief those who attended after the event to compare the actual outcome to the plan.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Do your homework. Look for things coming up in your business or part of your strategic plans for the next 12 to 18 months. You can’t do it all. Seek counsel from others in the industry with specific questions you’d like to have answered to help your business grow.”

Industry Consultants

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“Having a company strategic plan with annual and quarterly goals will help you maximize your useful learning. But also spend time learning about new and surprising ideas. Our industry is changing fast, so keep your eyes open.”

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Decide ahead of time what is most important based on your company’s

strategic goals.”