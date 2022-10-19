LM EAB October 2022: How do you receive the most vital information during trade show season?
Landscape Professionals
Richard Bare
Arbor-Nomics Turf
Norcross, Ga.
“I make a quick walk around the trade show floor and then double back to the booths where I want to spend more time.”
Troy Clogg
Troy Clogg Landscape Associates
Wixom, Mich.
“Create a list of all possible events to attend, along with the costs associated (travel, etc.). Then prioritize the best shows and the best people on your team to attend, and make it happen! Have a list of what you want to learn and who you want to meet before you attend and then debrief those who attended after the event to compare the actual outcome to the plan.”
Paul Fraynd
Sun Valley Landscaping
Omaha, Neb.
“Do your homework. Look for things coming up in your business or part of your strategic plans for the next 12 to 18 months. You can’t do it all. Seek counsel from others in the industry with specific questions you’d like to have answered to help your business grow.”
Industry Consultants
Jeffrey Scott
Jeffrey Scott Consulting
New Orleans, La.
“Having a company strategic plan with annual and quarterly goals will help you maximize your useful learning. But also spend time learning about new and surprising ideas. Our industry is changing fast, so keep your eyes open.”
Phil Harwood
Grow the Bench
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Decide ahead of time what is most important based on your company’s
strategic goals.”