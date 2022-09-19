LM EAB September 2022: What’s one tip you have for networking at industry events?
Landscape Professionals
Richard Bare
Arbor-Nomics Turf
Norcross, Ga.
“I think eating out with key people and taking a sincere interest in how they’ve become successful at the one thing that they’re focused on can be really educational.”
Troy Clogg
Troy Clogg Landscape Associates
Wixom, Mich.
“Attend as many events as you can. Hang out in the lobby bar. Seek out the people you would like to meet and ask questions. Be curious! People want to help.”
Paul Fraynd
Sun Valley Landscaping
Omaha, Neb.
“Don’t be too shy to join the ‘cool kids’ club! Introduce yourself and tell them about your business. I promise most will be happy to meet you. The best part of our industry is that everyone shares and learns from each other!”
Industry Consultants
Jeffrey Scott
Jeffrey Scott Consulting
New Orleans, La.
“The key is to focus on building relationships first and then see how you can help the other person.”
Phil Harwood
Grow the Bench
Grand Rapids, Mich.
“Don’t hesitate to introduce yourself to anyone wearing a name badge. Someone has to break the ice!”
Marty Grunder
The Grow Group
Dayton, Ohio
“Have a plan for what questions you want to get answers to, people you want to meet and what you want to return with. Taking the time to think those questions through will enhance your experience!”