LM EAB September 2022: What’s one tip you have for networking at industry events?

What’s one tip you have for networking at trade shows and industry events?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“I think eating out with key people and taking a sincere interest in how they’ve become successful at the one thing that they’re focused on can be really educational.”

Troy Clogg

Troy Clogg Landscape Associates

Wixom, Mich.

“Attend as many events as you can. Hang out in the lobby bar. Seek out the people you would like to meet and ask questions. Be curious! People want to help.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Don’t be too shy to join the ‘cool kids’ club! Introduce yourself and tell them about your business. I promise most will be happy to meet you. The best part of our industry is that everyone shares and learns from each other!”

Industry Consultants

Jeffrey Scott

Jeffrey Scott Consulting

New Orleans, La.

“The key is to focus on building relationships first and then see how you can help the other person.”

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Don’t hesitate to introduce yourself to anyone wearing a name badge. Someone has to break the ice!”

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“Have a plan for what questions you want to get answers to, people you want to meet and what you want to return with. Taking the time to think those questions through will enhance your experience!”