LM education set to return to 2023 Equip Expo show

Following the success of the inaugural yearlong partnership, the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) and Landscape Management will again work together to provide top-level educational seminars at Equip Expo 2023.

“We’re excited to move forward with Landscape Management and our Equip education sessions … year one was a success and we foresee year two going even better,” Kris Kiser, CEO of OPEI and Equip Expo, told LM. “Part of the success comes from listening to the feedback of what attendees want. We listened, and LM listened. The success of the show requires us to listen to the attendees and tailor it to the needs of the landscapers.”

Bill Roddy, publisher of LM, said he’s thrilled with the success of the inaugural year and looks forward to having the extra experience to build on in year two.

“We were already in the business of educating and assisting our readers,” Roddy said. “We present education in every issue of the magazine, on our website, on our various social media channels and at our LM Growth Summit. With the addition of Equip Expo, we’ve added another way to help spread education and insights to our readership.”

The 2023 Equip Expo takes place Oct. 17-20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Registration is open for the show.

List of courses for 2023:

Open Book Management and Using KPIs: Learn how open book management can maximize the performance of your sales team, your crews and even yourself.

Don’t Just Think. Know the Value of Your Business: This session covers business valuation methods and how to build value in a business to sell it at a higher price.

How to Exit with Style: This panel helps owners considering selling their business on how to exit the company with grace and style and as a winner.

Your Company, Your Culture Back by popular demand!: In a time in America dubbed The Great Resignation, what are you doing at your operation to keep employees from seeking greener pastures?

Electric and Alternative Fuels — Are You In?: So much of the equipment at Equip Expo is trending toward battery power and alternative fuels. Is this the time for your company to buy in, or is it best to quietly observe for another few seasons?

Strategies for Supply Chain Success: Learn how to create a supply chain management strategy and build a team

of leading suppliers to help reduce costs, maximize efficiencies and get the greatest return on investment from your supply chain partners.

The Ultimate Succession Plan: Setting Up Your Business to Run Itself Learn how to manage your numbers, improve your company’s profits and empower your team so you can take more than a few days off in December.

The Ultimate Sales Workshop: There’s a big difference between taking an order and closing a sale. This session covers sales strategies and techniques to take your close rate from satisfactory to exceptional.

Mastering the Numbers: Building Business Acumen Landscape contractors at all levels of the organization will learn the importance of understanding their numbers and how to use them to make informed business decisions.

Sweatin’ to the Oldies: If you get the title of this seminar, bad news: you’re old. But there’s good news when it comes to hiring and inspiring younger generations: it can be done.

Scaling for Success: Strategies for Growing Your Landscaping Business Topics covered will include market analysis, identifying and targeting new customer segments, building a strong team, and implementing efficient systems and processes.

17 Trust-Based Secrets of Closing the Sale: Using real-life case studies as examples, this session shows the power of honesty and humor for building trust.

Lead or Get Out of the Way: Keys to Developing Strong Leadership Skills: Learn the essential skills and techniques needed to become effective leaders from some of the best in the business.

The Easy Button Customers: have crossed over from wanting attention and customer service to wanting anonymity and convenience. Business owners discuss how they made their companies more convenient for their customers with the added benefit of becoming a more streamlined, efficient operation.