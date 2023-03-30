Mariani Landscape, No. 20 on the 2022 LM150 list, adds to its growing list of family-owned landscape businesses with the acquisition of Glengate, an award-winning landscape architecture and swimming pool design and installation company.

Headquartered in Wilton, Conn., Glengate has designed, built and maintained swimming pools and residential properties in Connecticut and New York for more than 50 years.

“Glengate is a growing company and one of the largest and most respected residential landscape and swimming pool firms and have built an incredible reputation and successful business in the areas they serve,” explained Frank Mariani, chairman of Mariani Landscape. “Their first-rate service and unsurpassed expertise in the industry has resulted in some of the most prestigious swimming pools and residential landscapes in the nation.”

Glengate becomes the 10th family-owned residential landscape company to join Mariani. The addition continues Mariani’s national expansion strategy which included major moves in 2022 with the addition of seven family-owned landscape companies. Ed Castro Landscape, a full-service operation in Roswell, Ga., also joined the family of brands earlier this year.