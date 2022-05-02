LM Gallery: April 2022

The hosts with the most: Walt Rose (far right), manager of professional direct sales for Husqvarna, presented an ax and a battery-powered chainsaw to a trio of NC State staff members as a thank you for serving as the host site. (From left to right) Emily Erickson, Elisabeth Meyer and Lee Ivy were given the tools at the National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC) industry reception held at Carter-Finney Stadium.

Horns up: Students from North Dakota State won the chant competition with their rendition of “North Dakota girls,” set to the tune of Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” (sic) during the opening ceremony’s roll call.

Triceratops trio: Cuyahoga Community College earned a second-place finish in the overall rankings. Greg Malone, associate dean (left); Todd Kitchen, eastern campus president (center) and Jim Funai, Ph.D., assistant professor of plant and landscape technology, watched the arboriculture techniques event. Funai was later honored as 2022 Outstanding Educator of the Year by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

Standing out in the crowd: NALP President Bob Grover was hard to miss in his sport coat.

A rich history: A quilt featuring the T-shirt design from every NCLC dating back to the first-ever event in 1977. Then known as the Associated Landscape Contractors of America’s (ALCA) Field Day, Mississippi State University hosted the inaugural event. NCLC will return to Starkville, Miss., in 2023.

Hey! I know them!: LM’s Jake Goodman (far right) met up with the team from Grunder Landscaping, including (from left to right) Marty Grunder, Emily Lindley, Dalton Yates and Brian Davis.