LM Gallery: August 2023

Birds of a feather: Our hawkeyed Publisher, Bill Roddy met a feathered friend at the Outdoor Power Equipment Insitute’s annual meeting in Asheville, N.C.

Now that’s a team!: Troy Winebrenner, OPEI trade show director; Roddy; Chuck Bowen, OPEI vice president of communications and member relations; and Seth Jones, LM’s editor-in-chief, pose for a picture during a golf scramble at OPEI’s annual meeting.

Catching up with Kubota: While in Asheville, Roddy and Jones had the chance to reconnect with Tom Vachal, senior turf product manager for Kubota.

Banding together: Brothers Nelson and Jose Bonalla of Wewerka Landscape in Manassas, Va., joined a large contingency of volunteers at the Washington Monument for the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ annual Renewal & Remembrance event.

A caring group: A small group of volunteers from LandCare of Frederick, Md., helped to mulch the grounds of the Washington Monument.

A green celebration: Dan Hannan, Eastern regional sales manager for LM joined Steel Green’s Scot Jones, senior product specialist; Matt Smith, sales manager; Brent Mills, senior product specialist; Michael Floyd, senior product specialist; and Craig Conyer, production manager, during the company’s five-year celebration, which also served as the grand opening of its new facility in Lebanon, Ind.