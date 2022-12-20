LM Gallery: December 2022

That’s not Bob Barker or Drew Carey!: At the Price Isn’t Right panel at Equip Expo, LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones (foreground) took the opportunity to get a selfie with the panel and the attendees. Jones was joined on stage by (left to right) Nada Duna, Gothic Landscape; Barb Stropko, New Desert Gallery; Steve Steele, Bruce Wilson and Co.; and Sam Gembel, Atlas Outdoor.

Hands-on learning: LM associate editor Rob DiFranco took a shot at operating Kubota’s KX030-4 compact excavator during the company’s Kubota Connect dealer event at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas.

Automatic, for the people: This foursome dropped so many long putts during the LM Growth Summit golf scramble that they borrowed an R.E.M. album name as the theme of their round. Left to right are Jones; Alan Hollen, The Andersons (in back); Andy Zuniga, GrassRoots Turf, and Bob McElhannon, FieldRoutes.

Project EverGreen visits Kansas City: To help celebrate their 75th anniversary, PBI-Gordon, along with the help from Project EverGreen and local industry professionals, worked to beautify a local Kansas City park. (Left to right) Tim Demerath, VP of sales, PBI-Gordon; Cindy Code, executive director, Project EverGreen; and Larry Ryan, founder and president, Ryan Lawn and Tree, take a break from the work for a photo.

VIP Visitor: Landscape Management’s headquarters in downtown Cleveland had a special visitor recently: a cardboard cutout of Ruppert Landscape’s CEO, Craig Ruppert. Look for a story on Cardboard Craig in an upcoming issue. Here’s Craig with the LM team including (left to right) Kevin Stoltman, Dan Hannan, Jake Goodman, Rob DiFranco, Craig MacGregor, Christina Herrick and Allison Blong.

Let’s rock!: Herrick made sure to take Cardboard Craig to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during his sightseeing tour of Cleveland.