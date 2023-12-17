LM Gallery: December 2023

Check out a few of the places where the LM team made its rounds recently.

Too many cooks in the kitchen?: Jeff Marguiles (with back to camera) of Good Earth Landscaping & Maintenance, Aspen, Colo., and husband and wife duo Ross and Natalie Day of Oasis Landscapes & Irrigation, Atlanta, get an Italian cooking lesson from professional chefs during the Aces Wild event in Tuscany, Italy.

An NBA player in Florence?: No, that’s just “Tiny Tim” (center), Tim Buiten, president of Tim’s Complete Landscape Management, Seattle, with (left to right) David Peterson of Tim’s Complete; and Josh, David and Lisa Amigo of G&G Landscape, Charlotte, N.C., on the streets of beautiful Florence in Italy.

He’s here, he’s there, he’s everywhere!: Editor Christina Herrick bumped into Marty Grunder at Atlantic OASE’s Professional Conference in Cleveland, Ohio. Grunder delivered both the keynote and a session on important metrics professionals should know and track. (Check out our report on the event here)

Heavy hitters: Chloe Scoular, LM’s account manager met Atlantic OASE’s leadership team including President Jeff Weemhoff (left) and CEO Thorsten Muck (right) at the company’s conference.

“Aspire”ing bowling team: LM Publisher, Bill Roddy during the Ignite! The Night event at Las Vegas’ Brooklyn Bowl with some of the Aspire team during the software company’s annual user conference. From left to right: Curt Conrad, product business owner, PropertyIntel; Robin Mefford, senior manager, product marketing; Kelsea McGraw, senior product marketing manager; Chris Ascolese, specialist, technical solutions and Matt Davis, property measurement/takeoff projects coordinator.

Newfound friends: Roddy and Yi Wei, senior estimator at Southern Botanical met during breakfast while attending the Aspire Software Ignite! Conference.

Exploring life margin: Roddy and LM columnist Greg Herring after a chat about how not enough margin in life can lead to burnout.