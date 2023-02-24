LM Gallery: February 2023

Thank you two, also: Francisco Sicilia (left), horticulturist for Integrated Growth Partners, Fort Pierce, Fla., and Mizraim Mata, regional manager, The Greenery, Ridgeland, S.C., help us get a shout-out to our 2022 LM Growth Summit partners.

Four-man scramble champs: On the far left, LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones. On the far right, LM Western Regional Sales Manager Jake Goodman. In-between them? Our 2022 LM Growth Summit winning golfers. Left to right, Todd Zandstra, owner of Redwood Landscape, Cedar Lake, Ind.; Trevor Barnett, vice president of operations, Turf Magic, Forsyth, Ga.; Paul Blodorn, key account manager, Quali-Pro; and Josh Wise, CEO, GrassRoots Turf, Acworth, Ga.

Starting five: (Left to right) North Coast Media CEO Kevin Stoltman; Bob McElhannon, account executive manager, FieldRoutes; Rod Marquardt, lawn care warm season market manager, Nufarm; Jones and Barnett might not have won any golf prizes, but they look like they’d make for a pretty good basketball team.

Cheers to the LM Growth Summit!: Jamie Heydinger, lawn care segment lead, Nufarm, and Bill Roddy, publisher, Landscape Management, share a laugh and cheers.

All the president’s men: The morning panel discussion was led by Jones (far left) and included panelists Justin Berg, president of Purple Care, Fort Worth, Texas; Chris Senske, president of Senske Services, Kennewick, Wash.; George Kinkead, president, Turfco; and Roddy.

What a shot!: Kellyn Vale (with Jones and Goodman), marketing director, Redwood Landscape, won the prize for closest-to-the-pin.

Learning from the best: Is this photo of LM Editor Christina Herrick with Senske and Jones a new tradition? We hope so because we always enjoy hanging out with the longtime industry pro.