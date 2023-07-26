Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


LM Gallery: July 2023

July 26, 2023 -  By
(Photo: LM Staff)

Welcome to Cleveland, Jeff!: LM Columnist Jeff Korhan recently spoke at the 2023 Associated Builders and Contractors One Conference in Cleveland. He joined Editor Christina Herrick and Publisher Bill Roddy for a photo op at the Fountain of Eternal Life.

(Photo: Philippe Nobile Photography/National Association of Landscape Professionals)

Gather ’round: Herrick joined a group with Kimberly Straw and Pam Dooley of Plants Creative and Mariela Richardson and Kristina Thayer of MSNW Group to tour Russell Landscape Group’s headquarters in Sugar Hill, Ga., as part of the National Association of Landscape Professionals Field Trip.

(Photo: LM Staff)

Team purple: (From left) Russell Landscape’s Teddy Russell, CEO; Brandon Thomas, vice president of customer experience; Josh Camp, regional manager; Hugh Cooper, COO; and Will Dutton, general manager, took the stage with Marty Grunder, CEO of The Grow Group and Grunder Landscaping Co. (center), to discuss their company in greater detail following a tour of Russell Landscape Group’s facility.

(Photo: LM Staff)

Warm reception: Grunder, Bill Russell and Teddy Russell welcomed guests to a special reception on the first night of NALP’s Field Trip.

(Photo: Britt Wood)

Growing list of accolades: Herrick took the time to congratulate Grunder on his recent Turf and Ornamental Communicators Association award wins and Vince Torchia’s, vice president of The Grow Group, recent graduation from law school while at the NALP Field Trip.

(Photo: Mike Bogan)

Selfie time: Mike Bogan, CEO of LandCare and president of NALP and Bob Grover, president of Pacific Landscape Management and NALP past-president, join Herrick for a selfie at the field trip.

