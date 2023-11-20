LM Gallery: November 2023

Check out a few of the faces the LM team saw at the Equip Exposition 2023.

Leading the leadership panel: Denise Mulliken, Hunter Industries (left) and Jackie Gachina, Gachina Landscape Management (right) were a part of a great panel discussion on leadership at Equip Expo, moderated by Editor Christina Herrick.

Not his first Crash: Craig MacGregor, LM associate publisher shows once again why he’s the Crashers No. 1 fan — by getting another selfie with the lead singer during the opening night festivities.

Pre-panel huddle: Before entering a packed conference room for the Your Company, Your Culture panel, (left to right) LM Editor-in-Chief Seth Jones,

Brian Brueggemann of Wilson360, Larry Ryan of Ryan Lawn & Tree and Taylor Millikin of Milosi, hatch out a game plan.

Stihl going strong: Roger Phelps of Stihl and Emily Lindley and LM columnist Marty Grunder of The Grow Group spotted at a packed Stihl booth.

Office hours: Tabetha Varwig (left) and Phil Harwood (center) of Tamarisk Business Advisors were joined by Scott Kay, Dave Klier, Rick VanHevel and Tory Odom from The Professional Group of Roseville, Mich., during their “office hours” at LM’s booth during the show.

